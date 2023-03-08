Anne Curtis aims for World Marathon Majors medal

MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis is now halfway in her journey to chase six stars as she aims for World Marathon Majors medal.

This was after her successful run in the 2023 Tokyo Marathon last week.

In her social media post on Wednesday morning, Curtis posted a snap showing her three marathon medals.

"And then there were 3. Halfway there. 3 more to go," Curtis captioned her post.

The 2023 Tokyo Marathon marked Curtis’ third participation in the six-city World Marathon Majors. She previously finished marathons in New York in 2016, and London in 2018.

A runner who finishes all six marathons — which also include Boston, Berlin, and Chicago — is recognized with the Six-Star Finisher title.

In a post-race interview with ABS-CBN Sports last week, Curtis turned emotional as she looked back at all her hard work and efforts.

On social media, Curtis also wrote a heartfelt post about the significance of crossing the finish line, especially as a mother. She said this race was different for her, and the feeling of accomplishment was indescribable.

Related video: