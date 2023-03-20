MANILA -- OPM singer Janine Berdin has released a new single "bagay nga tayo, pero."

The track, which was composed by Berdin herself, is now available on various streaming music platforms, while its official lyrics video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The single was produced by Berdin, Jonathan Manalo and Eugene Yaptangco.

It is Berdin;s follow uo to "Pagod Na Ako," her collaboration with Juan Karlos, which was released last November.

Early this month, Berdin announced that she finally has her own band.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.



