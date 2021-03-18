Geneva Cruz shares birthday message for son Heaven

MANILA -- Singer Geneva Cruz took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her only son, Heaven Arespacochaga, who turned 25.

"Happy 25th Birthday to my only son Heaven. You are my flesh and blood and my heart. I love you so much, anak," Cruz wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Heaven, who is now based abroad, is Cruz's son with former Introvoys member Paco Arespacochaga.

Cruz also has a daughter London, who is now six years old.

In her previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Cruz, who lived in United States for many years, said that she will be staying in the Philippines "for good."

"Kasi dapat one year lang ako roon. Manganganak lang sana ako. Mayroon na akong baby girl. Her name is London. She's six years old. And I was just going to give birth there pero kinailangan ako ng aking unico hijo na si Heaven. So I have to stay for five more years kasi he had depression during that time. And he talks about it openly so I can say it," ani Geneva.

A former Smokey Mountain member, Cruz is currently one of the 10 celebrity performers of the newest season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Aside from Cruz, competing in this season of hit singing and impersonation competition are Klarisse de Guzman, Jhong Hilario, Vivoree Esclito, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

