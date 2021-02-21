‘YFSF’: Geneva Cruz belts out 'On the Floor' as J-Lo

MANILA - Geneva Cruz was game when she channeled herself as pop icon Jennifer Lopez on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

The multi-platinum Filipina singer and actress, wearing a blonde wig and glittering silver dress, entertained judges Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano with the J-Lo's 2011 hit "On the Floor" which was assigned to her.

Cruz even went to the judges' panel and danced, with the trio joining in the fun.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aside from Cruz, celebrities competing in this season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” are Klarisse de Guzman, Jhong Hilario, Vivoree Esclito, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).