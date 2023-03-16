K-pop group NMIXX heading to Manila in June

Concept photo for K-pop girl group NMIXX's song 'Young, Dumb, Stupid,' a pre-release for its upcoming extended play 'Expérgo,' scheduled to drop on March 20. Photo: Twitter/@NMIXX_Official

MANILA — Filipino NSWER, prepare to be swept away by NMIXX's big wave!

The rookie K-pop girl group announced late Thursday it will come to the Philippines in June for its showcase tour.

The six-piece act dropped on Twitter a poster showing the cities and dates for its "NICE TO MIXX YOU" tour, which includes a stop in Manila on June 30.

Further details regarding the event, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, have not been revealed.

In a separate Twitter post, Live Nation Philippines urged fans to "keep your eyes peeled for more information coming soon," suggesting that it would produce the local event.

Good news, NSWER! We are excited to announce NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR <NICE TO MIXX YOU> in MANILA 🫰🏼 Keep your eyes peeled for more information coming soon!#NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU https://t.co/gdzAjf4z28 — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) March 16, 2023

NMIXX's showcase tour will kick off in Seattle in May and proceed to other cities in the United States before heading to Asia, based on the poster.

NMIXX — comprised of Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin — is the latest girl group from JYP Entertainment, home to other popular K-pop acts such as 2PM, TWICE, Stray Kids and ITZY. The group debuted in February 2022 with the single album "Ad Mare."

Originally a septet, Jinni left the group in December, reportedly "due to personal circumstances."

The group recently dropped a music video for "Young, Dumb, Stupid," a song from its first extended play "Expérgo," which will be released on March 20.

