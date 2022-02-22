JYP Entertainment, one of the leading companies in the K-pop industry, debuted Tuesday a new girl group, its first female act in three years.

The 7-member NMIXX (pronounced as En-Mix) dropped the 2-track single album "Ad Mare" alongside the music video for lead single "O.O."

Throughout its more than 3-minute run, "O.O" features multiple and drastic tempo changes, a common attribute among genre-blending K-pop songs.

The debut drew the interest of Filipino K-pop fans, with "NMIXX O.O DEBUT" topping Twitter Philippines' trending topics list as of writing.

The group is composed of Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. All the members are full Koreans, except for Lily who is half-Australian.

NMIXX is the latest girl group from JYP Entertainment, which has produced a number of successful female acts, including The Wonder Girls, miss A, TWICE and ITZY.

In July 2021, JYP released a limited edition of the single album with the working title "Blind Package," even though the agency had yet to reveal the identities of the members at the time. It reportedly garnered over 61,000 pre-orders during a 10-day sale period.

Last December, the agency also debuted the all-male pop-rock band Xdinary Heroes.