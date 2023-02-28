Girl group TWICE, and J-Hope and Jimin of BTS are among the popular K-pop acts scheduled to put out new music in March. Photo from TWICE's official Facebook page, and Instagram accounts of J-Hope and Jimin.

Fans can expect a feverish K-pop scene in March as several big-name acts are set to come out with fresh tunes throughout the month.

They include J-Hope and Jimin of the best-selling boy band BTS, which announced last year that its seven members would pause from group activities to focus on solo music.

On March 3, J-Hope will release the single "On the Street," which takes its title from the 29-year-old superstar's "roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began," his label Big Hit Music said.

The song comes shortly after Big Hit announced that J-Hope has begun the enlistment process for his mandatory military service.

His bandmate, Jimin, will drop the song "Set Me Free Pt. 2" on March 17. It serves as a pre-release single for his solo debut album, "Face," which will come out on March 24, along with the main track "Like Crazy."

High-profile girl band TWICE is returning on March 10 with its 12th extended play (EP) "Ready to Be," fronted by the single "Set Me Free." It also includes the all-English track "Moonlight Sunrise," which the group put out in January as a pre-release.

Coinciding with TWICE's comeback on March 10, fellow female act PIXY and boy band TAN (To All Nations) are releasing an EP and anniversary album, respectively.

Kai, a member of the popular boy band EXO, joins the rush of March comebacks with his third EP "Rover" on March 13.

The month will also see milestones for Onew — leader of the veteran male act SHINee — and Thai singer BamBam of boy group GOT7 as both artists are scheduled to drop their first full-length albums on March 6 and March 28, respectively.

Also on March 6, Cravity, the latest boy band from Starship Entertainment, will come out with its fifth EP "Master : Piece."

On March 9, Thai idol Minnie of the girl band (G)I-DLE will unveil a collaboration with English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, while KARA's Nicole Jung will drop the digital single album "Mysterious."

NMIXX, the newest girl group under JYP Entertainment, will also return with its first EP "Expérgo" on March 20.

Other K-pop acts set to put out new music in the month are boy bands OnlyOneOf and Kingdom, girl group Cherry Bullet, and female soloist and former GFriend member Yuju.

Girl groups Fromis_9 and Billlie have also been confirmed for comebacks in March, according to reports, but both acts have not released further details or teasers.

