BTS' Jimin to release solo album 'Face' on March 24

Jimin of the K-pop sensation BTS. Photo: Instagram/@j.m

MANILA — Jimin of the K-pop supergroup BTS will make his solo debut with an album in March, his agency announced late Tuesday.

On its social media pages, Big Hit Music dropped a 35-second teaser video for the album titled "Face," scheduled for release on March 24.

"'Face' is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist," Big Hit Music said in a statement posted on the fan community app WeVerse.

"Jimin will see the fans through various activities, including the 'Face' release," the label added.

This makes Jimin, 27, the fourth BTS member to put out an individual release since the K-pop sensation announced in June 2022 that its 7 members would focus on their solo careers. He follows bandmates J-Hope, Jin, and RM.

Fans took to social media to express excitement over the upcoming debut, with #Jimin_FACE topping the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines as of writing.

In January, Jimin featured in a song by fellow K-pop singer Taeyang of the iconic boy band Big Bang.

