Promotional photo for K-pop singer Taeyang's upcoming song featuring BTS member Jimin. Twitter/@Realtaeyang



Two of K-pop's brightest stars are coming together for a song set to drop next week.

Taeyang of the veteran boy band Big Bang announced Wednesday he would drop a single featuring Jimin of the supergroup BTS.

On Twitter, the 34-year-old singer posted a teaser photo for the song titled "Vibe," which is scheduled for release on January 13.

The development confirmed rumors that surfaced last month about Jimin collaborating with Taeyang for the latter's upcoming solo album.

Taeyang recently moved management companies, signing with The Black Label, a subsidiary of his former label YG Entertainment.

Born Dong Young-bae, Taeyang debuted in 2006 as a member of Big Bang, considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop.

While in Big Bang, Taeyang also pursued a successful solo music career, putting out notable singles such as "Wedding Dress," "Ringa Linga" and "Eyes, Nose, Lips."

Last year, Big Bang released the single "Still Life," marking its return to music after four years.

Meanwhile, BTS is credited for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, the world's biggest music market.

The group's seven members are currently focusing on solo projects while also undergoing mandatory military service.

RELATED VIDEO