J-Hope of the K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new single in March, his label said late Sunday, just hours after announcing his military enlistment.

In a statement published on the WeVerse app, Big Hit Music said J-Hope would put out the song "On the Street" on March 3.

"J-Hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans," it said.

Big Hit explained that the song's title "refers to J-Hope's roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together."

Earlier in the day, Big Hit announced that J-Hope is set to fulfill his mandatory military service, the second of the seven-member act to undergo conscription.

The label said the 29-year-old rapper applied "for the termination of his enlistment postponement" but has yet to specify when he will enter the military.

All able-bodied South Korean men under the age of 30 must perform about two years of military service, mainly because the country remains technically at war with North Korea.

The BTS members have been able to delay their service after South Korean lawmakers revised in 2020 the conscription law, raising the enlistment deadline for some entertainers from age 28 to 30.

The septet, which debuted in 2013, is widely considered as their country's biggest cultural phenomenon: selling out stadiums around the world and dominating music charts while raking in billions and building a massive fan base known as ARMYs.

In 2022, J-Hope dropped his first solo album "Jack in the Box," which spawned the singles "More" and "Arson."

