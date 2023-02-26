J-Hope of the K-pop boy band BTS. Photo: Instagram/@uarmyhope

J-Hope is set to be the second member of K-pop supergroup BTS who will fulfill his mandatory military service, the band's agency announced Sunday.

In a statement, label Big Hit Music said the 29-year-old rapper has "initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement."

Big Hit did not specify when J-Hope will enter the military, only telling fans that the agency "will inform you of further updates in due course."

"We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns," the company added.

All able-bodied South Korean men under the age of 30 must perform about two years of military service, mainly because the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

In 2020, South Korean lawmakers revised the conscription law, raising the enlistment deadline for some entertainers from age 28 to 30, allowing the BTS members to delay their service.

Jin, the oldest member, was the first of the seven-piece act to enter the military last December.

Born Jung Ho-seok, J-Hope debuted with BTS in 2013. He released his first solo album, "Jack in the Box," in July 2022.

Last year, J-Hope also made history as the first South Korean act to headline a major music festival in the United States when he closed Chicago's Lollapalooza.

