K-pop's NMIXX drops new single before full comeback

The music video for "Young, Dumb, Stupid" by K-pop rookie girl group NMIXX was released on Monday.

The new song is the lead single from the group's debut mini-album, "expérgo," which will be released on March 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

With the success of "Ad Mare" and "Entwurf," NMIXX, who is signed to JYP Entertainment, is preparing to release its first mini-album, consisting of six tracks.

After the departure of member Jinni in December 2022 due to personal circumstances, NMIXX has finally released its first music video with the remaining six members.

Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin make up the current lineup of NMIXX.

The new music video can now be stream on YouTube. <tagline itals> -- Ian Jay Capati