MANILA -- Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon praised ABS-CBN's hit series "Dirty Linen" starring Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo.

De Leon made a cameo appearance in the series, which debuted last January 23.

In a previous interview with Mega Style, de Leon noted that "Dirty Linen" is changing the landscape of television dramas in the country.

"I really believe that 'Dirty Linen' is changing the landscape of how we make teleseryes. Ang ganda-ganda ng 'Dirty Linen' — from the way it's written to the acting, the actors, the direction," de Leon was quoted as saying.

"It gives me a lot of hope in the industry kasi this is really something I can be so proud of. And I'm not saying this dahil sa response sa social media ha. Pinanood ko eh. Ang ganda talaga. So, it's really something to be proud of," she added.

In the pilot episode of "Dirty Linen," Olivia (De Leon) was shown hiding in a closet while on the phone with her daughter Alexa (Gutierrez). As she was saying her goodbyes, Olivia was shot by an unidentified person.

De Leon has been receiving awards and recognitions for her performance in the film "Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last year, including a best supporting actress nomination in the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

She also won Best Actress in Supporting Role at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards.

Just recently, de Leon attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California after "Triangle of Sadness" was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Related video: