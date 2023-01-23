Olivia (Dolly De Leon) struggles to give birth after getting shot in the premiere episode of 'Dirty Linen' on January 23. ABS-CBN

The Fieros had a long night as blood spilled throughout their home after four of their workers died in one night, as seen in the pilot episode of the ABS-CBN drama "Dirty Linen."

In maiden telecast of the primetime series, Olivia (Dolly De Leon) was shown hiding in a closet while on the phone with her daughter Alexa (Janine Gutierrez). While she was saying her goodbyes, Olivia was shot by an unidentified person.

Leona (Janice de Belen) discovered that Olivia was pregnant, as the latter appeared to go into labor just before she died. Further, Leona found out that her husband, Carlos (John Arcilla), was the father. To cover up the crime, they both dragged Olivia's body to the car while Feliz (Angel Aquino) was left to clean the trail of blood.

Feliz attempted to hide and clean all the dirty linen in the laundry, but was caught by Lydia (Ruby Ruiz), who screamed at the sight of the blood. Noel (Karl Medina) opened the compartment and saw Olivia's body.

Risa (Liza Diño), together with Noel and Lydia, rushed to a vehicle in an attempt to escape. Pursued by Ador (Epy Quizon), the three workers ended up dying in a road crash.

Carlos told Ador to bury all the bodies at a construction site, with would become the Blazing Fiero Arena, the family's cockpit arena.

The matriarch, Cielo (Tessie Tomas), expressed her dismay over the incident, saying: "Walang aalingasaw ah. Hindi ko talaga kayo maaasahan gumawa ng mabuti. Hindi ko kayo mapagkakatiwalaan, pare-pareho kayo."

Alexa (played as an adult by Janine Gutierrez) sought updates from the Fieros as to her mother's whereabouts; she ended up meeting Aidan (played as an adult by Zanjoe Marudo) for the first time.

She left the mansion with no news about Olivia, and had to grapple another tragedy soon after — the death of her father (Arnold Reyes).

The police later called the families of the victims with a claim that Olivia instigated a robbery at the Fiero mansion. However, they refused to believe what the authorities were insisting.

As the pilot aired on Monday, the series' official hashtag ranked among the top trending topics in the Philippines, with nearly 40,000 tweets.

Not Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon in the Dirty Linen pilot getting the Golden Globe nominee Drew Barrymore in Scream treatment. Icons only 💅 #DLMissing4 pic.twitter.com/EqJ7DZ9Lnq — Nicol (@nikowl) January 23, 2023

Penthouse talaga naiisip ko sa mga ganitong uri ng musical scoring! Bagay na bagay sa intense na mga eksena! Kudos to the Villarico's!#DLMissing4 pic.twitter.com/ufRl5Rztzr — BOSS JL🧸🏡 (@bosxjeyel) January 23, 2023

my baby chiara 🥺🥺🥺 don’t know her story yet, but i know she’s hurting inside i wanna stay w her! i’m on my chiara apologist era



FRANCINE AS CHIARA FIERO #DLMissing4 pic.twitter.com/o0vHuu1avs — carrel (@chiarasfiero) January 23, 2023

the first few minutes of #DirtyLinen proves that it's one of the best teleseryes abs cbn ever created.#DLMissing4#ClintFiero pic.twitter.com/jjBl1BT93c — HELLO CLINT 🚩 (@comfortkiel) January 23, 2023

Intense! May bago tayong panggigigilan! Another case of pamilyang madasalin pero mamamatay tao.#DLMissing4 #DirtyLinen pic.twitter.com/53ucXBWd0E — Jed Maralit (@thejedsetter) January 23, 2023

The entrance of the Fiero family, though Aidan is still not there. But he is on the way.



FRANCINE AS CHIARA FIERO#DLMissing4 pic.twitter.com/r1dl9V6Od5 — TEAM FRANCINE BISDAK (@teamfcdbisdak) January 23, 2023

the transitions sa ep today are so good #DLMissing4 pic.twitter.com/djbqgEOGeA — angelnot 💫🐍 (@anortheastwind) January 23, 2023

That's how you do a teleserye premiere! That's how you get the viewers get hooked with the show! Grabeh ang intense.. 😱 I love the sound effects! And yes, I feel like watching something in Netflix. 👌💯 Ibang-iba 'to.. PH teleserye gets elevated! #DirtyLinen #DLMissing4 — G I B B S (@hey_gibby) January 23, 2023

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

