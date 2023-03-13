LOOK: Dolly de Leon attends Oscars

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. Valerie Macon, AFP

Filipina actress Dolly De Leon attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday (US time) in Hollywood, California.

In her Instagram Stories updates, De Leon shared snaps taken from the most celebrated celebrity event in the United States.

De Leon graced the Oscars even if she was not included in the list of nominees for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Triangle of Sadness" which received nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards.



The film's Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund is also in the running for Best Director.

In her previous interview with ANC's Headstart, De Leon admitted that getting snubbed by the Oscars was painful.

Despite not getting a personal nomination, De Leon was thrilled to attend the Oscars because “Triangle of Sadness” got several nominations.

Since the Cannes premiere of "Triangle of Sadness," de Leon has been earning non-stop raves from film pundits, winning the supporting-role categories of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, North Dakota Film Society Awards, and most recently, Guldbagge Awards.

Countless doors have also opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in mid-2022, and is expected to essay more international roles.