MANILA – “I had no plans of becoming an actress.”

This was a statement Sue Ramirez made as she looked back on her showbiz career which is spanning 12 years.

“Nakita ko yung commercial ng Star Magic na may audition sa Audience Entrance. First time ko yun ever. Wala akong background sa commercials or sa showbiz. So sabi ko sa mga Ate ko, 'Try ko kaya',” she said.

For Ramirez, her only motivation then was to help her family financially considering her dad was sick and her mom was the only one working for her and her four other siblings.

“April 2010 po ito. I was 13 and sabi ko sa mga sisters ko samahan ako para mag-audition. Pumunta kami sa Audience Entrance ng 6 a.m. Hindi ko in-expect na there would be that much people. Pang 697 ako sa pila, but there were more after me pa. I was there the whole day. I didn’t have a phone, I didn’t have money. Hindi ka rin pwede magsama sa loob. So ang dala ko lang talaga yung resume ko.”

Describing how her audition went, Ramirez shared: “Nung araw na yun, wala akong naramdaman na pagod. Hindi ko naisip na mainit or na gutom ako. Pwedeng umalis na lang ako or pwedeng napagod ako or pwedeng natakot ako. Pero parang sinamahan siguro ako ni Lord.”

The actress also confessed that she never got impatient in landing the lead roles.

“Ang mindset ko kasi ang yung pagpapalaki sa amin: yung mga bagay na dumadating sa buhay mo, sakto lang ang timing nun parati. So nung bata ko, kahit hindi ako bida, hindi sumasama ang loob ko. Pakiramdam ko dati, parang naglalaro ako. Ang saya-saya ko lang pumunta sa taping,” she said.

In fact, Ramirez said she did not dream of being the “bida.”

“Na-observe ko yung mga nakakatrabaho ko na bida. Grabe yung pressure talaga on them. Nung time na yun, nag-e-enjoy ako na hindi ako napre-pressure. Pero sila, sobra silang napre-pressure. Kahit nae-enjoy nila yung work, meron pa ring bigat somehow. Kaya nung bata ako, sabi ko parang ayaw ko maging bida,” she said.

“Habang tumatagal, nabibigyan ka ng mas mahihirap na characters i-portray. Nabigyan ako ng first bida movie ko na ‘Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi.’ Doon nag-start yung spark sa akin na hindi pala ganun yung pressure as long as you’re doing what you’re supposed to do,” she added.

While admitting she thought of quitting showbiz after her father died, Ramirez said she was fortunate enough to have been given a lot of acting projects.

“Sabi ko sa sarili ko, kapag hindi na ako binigyan ng ABS ng project, baka mag-aral na lang ako ulit. Hindi ako nawalan ng project. Dirediretso po talaga. Sobrang grateful talaga ako. Hindi ko iniisip nung mga panahon na yun na support ako. Ine-enjoy ko rin yung ginagawa ko.”

Currently, Ramirez plays across Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo in “The Broken Marriage Vow."

