Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) and her husband’s mistress Lexy (Sue Ramirez) are introduced in Episode 4 of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

(The full episode can be watched for free on iWantTFC and on Viu.)

The clueless wife finally met her husband’s mistress in the fourth episode of the primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which aired on television Thursday.

The episode saw the first shared scene of Jodi Sta. Maria and Sue Ramirez, whose characters Dr. Jill Ilustre and Lexy Lucero were introduced at a party hosted by the latter’s parents.

The encounter was inevitable, given the interconnected lives of those surrounding them.

One of Jill’s patients is Lexy’s mother, Nathalia (Rachel Alejandro), who invited the doctor as one of her guests at the opening of her family’s new building.

Jill’s husband David (Zanjoe Marudo), aside from his affair with Lexy, has also been seeking a business partnership with his mistress’ father Fred (Art Acuña).

At this point, Lexy and David have managed to keep their romance a secret. While they crossed paths during the party, they convincingly feigned not knowing each other.

Despite being clueless about Lexy, Jill was still hounded by her suspicions of David’s infidelity. In the episode, she finally made the first steps to investigate her husband, with the help of her student Diane (Jane Oineza).

“The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 2-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC and Viu.