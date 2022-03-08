MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez and Diego Loyzaga will star in the new film "Mr. Heartless" to be directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

Photos of the new onscreen partners were uploaded on social media as Laxamana shared his excitement of working with the two stars.

Loyzaga and Ramirez were previously part of "ASAP Chillout" and were also cast in the 2015 series "Pangako Sa 'Yo" with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Both are currently busy with Loyzaga having starred in the movie "The Wife" and will soon be seen in "Greed," the comeback film of Nadine Lustre.

Ramirez, meanwhile, is part of ABS-CBN's primetime drama "The Broken Marriage Vow," an adaptation of the BBC's "Doctor Foster."

