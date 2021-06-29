Sweet Lapus calls Sue Ramirez an 'underrated actress'

MANILA -- John "Sweet" Lapus is all praises for Sue Ramirez, who is the lead star in the upcoming series "Boyfriend No. 13," which he directed.

"Si Sue ay isa sa mga underrated actress ng industriyang ito. Napakahuhsay niya," Lapus said in Star Magic's Inside News on Monday.

Lapus, who is also a Star Magic artist, added that it's very easy to work with Ramirez, who will soon star in ABS-CBN drama "The Broken Marriage Vow."

"Finally ito na, nararamdaman na natin at napapansin na siya ng mga direktor, ng industriya at ng buong Pilipinas na. wow, magaling pala itong babaeng ito. She really can act, she can do drama, she can do comedy. I've seen her work sa isang horror. Minsan nag-drama siya, nag-comedy siya. Ang gaan-gaang katrabaho," Lapus said.



Lapus also expressed his excitement over "Boyfriend No. 13, his comeback directorial job.

"Masaya at kalma. Napakasaya ko na technically ito ang comeback ko sa pagdidirek. My last was 'Kadenang Ginto,' nagdalawa pa akong 'Ipaglaban Mo,' as in the week before the lockdown. So ito ngayon ang comeback ko as a director na with the new protocols and all," Lapus said.

"I promise you, you will fall in love. You will feel good inside. You will feel happy. 'Yan ang mga series na kailangan natin na pinapanood ngayon, 'yung magpapagaan ng pakiramdam natin, magpapasaya sa atin. This is a perfect series for everyone," Lapus added.

Based on its official synopsis, the romantic-comedy follows Kim (Ramirez), a 20-something modern girl with some pretty old school beliefs. Her every move is calculated to deliberately avoid misfortune and ensure that her life is as close to perfect by letting many superstitions or "pamahiin" guide her way.

Joining Ramirez as her leading men are JC Santos at JC de Vera.

"Boyfriend No. 13" will be available on WeTV and iflix starting this Friday, July 2.

