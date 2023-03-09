Cinema One to air Vilma Santos' 60th anniversary special



MANILA -- Cinema One will air the two-part TV special “Anim na Dekada Nag-Iisang Vilma” this month.

The special show celebrating the 60 years of multi-awarded actress Vilma Santos in the entertainment industry will be aired on March 11 and March 18 at 7 p.m..

Hosted by Boy Abunda, the show relives Santos' colorful years in show business.

“Anim na Dekada Nag-Iisang Vilma” was first aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z last February 18 and 19.

Aside from recalling her memorable roles and projects, viewers also get to find out more about Santos through her former co-actors including her long-time screen partner Christopher de Leon.

