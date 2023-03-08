Arthur Nery drops new song, holds Canada tour

MANILA – Singer Arthur Nery has released a new single “o ninanais,” which he also wrote and co-produced with Su Ganade and Axel Fernandez.

The track about “a love that is totally devoted” is available on all streaming platforms, while the official visualizer has been uploaded on Viva Records’ official YouTube channel.

In support of the single release, Nery will be having a Canadian tour, which will kick off in Toronto at the Global Kingdom Ministries Auditorium on Friday, March 10.

He will also perform at the River Rock Theatre in Richmond on March 11 and in Edmonton at the Christ The Seventh-Day Adventist Church on March 12.

He is expected to perform his hits “Pagsamo,” “Isa Lang,” “Higa” and “Binhi.”

“I’m thrilled with the nice reception that fans have given ‘o ninanais’ and I’m excited to share it with fans on tour," Nery said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve received for my songs and I look forward to connecting with more fans across Canada."

Nery had a breakout year in 2021, becoming one of the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify.