Arthur Nery to stage solo concert in July

MANILA — Breakout singer Arthur Nery is set so stage his solo concert, Viva Live has announced.

Nery will hold the self-titled concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on July 2.

Ticket prices range from P750 to P4,000. SVIP tickets include a meet-and-greet event with the hitmaker.

Nery is behind the hits “Pagsamo,” “Higa,” “Binhi,” and “Isa Lang.”

Nery had a breakout year in 2021, notably becoming one of the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify. “Pelikula” was among the year’s Most Viral Recordings locally, while “Life Puzzle” and “Take All the Love” ranked among the Most Repeated Songs in the country.

This year, he joined the music streaming platform’s RADAR program, which helps promote music newcomers to a wider audience internationally.