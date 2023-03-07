K-pop agency YG Entertainment to hold Manila audition

Poster for YG Entertainment's upcoming audition in Manila. Photo from YG Audition's official Facebook page

MANILA — YG Entertainment, the management company behind some of the most popular K-pop acts, announced Tuesday it would hold an audition in Manila in April, giving aspiring Filipinos a chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming K-pop stars.

The tryout, open to anyone born between 2004 to 2012, will take place at the Zero Studio in Quezon City on April 16, according to a notice on the YG Audition website.

A pre-application period will also take place from March 7 to April 9, based on the notice, which was also shared on YG Audition's official Facebook page.

According to the agency, those who will audition can only try out for one category, including "vocal, rap, dance and appearance."

Those auditioning for the vocal and rap category must perform "one song within a minute without music," YG said.

Dance applicants, meanwhile, are required to show off their skills to "one song within a minute with music" but "must bring [their] own music in [a] cellphone," the company added.

Online applications can be done through this link during the pre-application period. There will also be an onsite application at the venue on audition day.

YG Entertainment was established in 1996 by dancer and rapper Yang Hyun-suk, a member of Seo Taiji and Boys, a group credited for pioneering modern K-pop by incorporating American rap and hip-hop into Korean popular music.

The label is home to several popular K-pop acts including Blackpink, Treasure, Winner, Akdong Musician and Big Bang. It previously managed the iconic girl group 2NE1, which included former Philippine-based singer-actress Sandara Park.

