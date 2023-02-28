Sandara Park shares working on solo album

Sandara Park. Photo: Instagram/@daraxxi

K-pop superstar Sandara Park bared Tuesday she was working on a solo album.

In a post on her personal Twitter account, Park, also known by her stage name Dara, gave a "big spoiler" for the album, saying its concept "will be 'Sandara Park.'"

In a separate tweet, the 38-year-old singer said it was "still too early to talk about" the album.

"Spring is coming and then summer will be after spring. But I can't stop talking bout my album with you guys," she told fans.

ABYSS Company, Park's label, has yet to release details or teaser photos for the album.

The upcoming record will be Park's first solo album since she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which was launched in 2009 and disbanded in 2016.

The four-piece act, known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.

During her time with 2NE1, Park released a solo single titled "Kiss," which was used for a promotional campaign of a Korean beer brand.

Prior to debuting in South Korea, Park had an acting and singing career in the Philippines after competing in the 2004 talent show "Star Circle Quest."

