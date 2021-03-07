'Happy birthday my love': Julia posts sweet photo with Gerald on his birthday

MANILA – There’s no more stopping Julia Barretto from declaring her feelings for actor Gerald Anderson.

This, after Anderson acknowledged in a one-on-one interview with host Boy Abunda that was broadcast Friday that currently, he is happy with Barretto.

On Instagram, Barretto shared a sweet photo of her and Anderson before greeting the latter a happy birthday.

“Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful,” Barretto wrote. “Happy birthday my love, I am SO PROUD OF YOU.”

Anderson’s birthday is on March 7.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with actress Bea Alonzo.

He was later romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes." At that time, both denied being more than friends.

In his interview with Abunda, the TV host asked Anderson if Barretto is currently a source of happiness for Anderson, to which the former "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate answered affirmatively.

“Very happy. It’s a yes,” said Anderson, who appeared to heave a sigh of relief.

Before Barretto’s birthday post on Sunday, the two made their first public appearance together on Saturday.

Based on a post by the Department of Transportation on Facebook, the two spearheaded a relief operation in Barangay San Agustin in Iba, Zambales to mark Anderson’s 32nd birthday. The latter holds a Lieutenant Commander rank in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary.