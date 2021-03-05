In tell-all interview, Gerald Anderson admits he’s happy with Julia Barretto

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- After more than a year of speculation on their possible romance, actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted in a one-on-one interview with host Boy Abunda released Friday that he is happy with actress Julia Barretto.

Abunda asked Anderson if Barretto is currently a source of happiness for him, to which the former "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate answered affirmatively.

“Very happy. It’s a yes,” Anderson said who appeared to heave a sigh of relief after months of controversy involving the 23-year-old Barretto swirling around social media.





Anderson said he chose to focus on his blessings amid the accusations being thrown at him.

"At the end of the day, ako 'yung pinaka-controversial na tao sa Pilipinas ngayon but I'm so blessed with good health, 'yung pamilya, nakakakain kami araw-araw, may work ako. I can still provide for them," he told Abunda.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. He was then romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied ever being more than friends.

Despite the denial, many netizens still speculated about the two with some trying to connect separate pictures of Anderson and Barretto.

Anderson also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account following a rumor that he got Barretto pregnant.

The actress, who recently starred in the music video of Moira dela Torre's "Paubaya" with ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia, has since denied the pregnancy rumor.

