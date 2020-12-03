'Between Maybes' trends as Gerald-Julia starrer streams on Netflix

MANILA -- "Between Maybes," the 2019 movie of Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, is now available on streaming platform Netflix.

The two stars took to social media to promote their film which was produced by Black Sheep.

In her post, Barretto asked Anderson, "Tara?"

Anderson responded to Barretto's message by simply writing: "Tara..."

As of writing, "Between Maybes" is one of the trending films on Netflix Philippines.

In a previous vlog, Barretto said she will never forget "Between Maybes" because of her similarities with Hazel, the character she portrayed in the movie, which was shot in Japan.

She said she can relate to the pain Hazel felt from past betrayals, and that both of them were "misunderstood."

"When I was doing that film, that was what Julia was going through," she explained.

"Between Maybes" became controversial as Barretto was accused of causing the breakup of Anderson and Bea Alonzo, although the actor had already denied this.



