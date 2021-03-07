Gerald, Julia appear in first public event together after actor's tell-all interview

MANILA – Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto on Saturday finally made their first public appearance together since the actor shared the real score between them.

Based on a post by the Department of Transportation on Facebook, the two spearheaded a relief operation in Barangay San Agustin in Iba, Zambales on Saturday to mark Anderson’s 32nd birthday. The latter holds a Lieutenant Commander rank in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“With the generous participation of the World Vision Philippines and actress, Julia Barretto, a total of 300 Aeta families residing at the Lupang Pangako Resettlement Area in Barangay San Agustin received basic commodities such as rice, canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits, coffee, chocolate drink, and hygiene supplies during said initiative,” the post said.

As seen in the photos, both Barretto and Anderson were wearing a Philippine Coast Guard shirt as they give away relief packs to local residents.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kasi kasama ko kayo sa birthday ko. Sana nakapagbigay ng kaunting saya sa inyo ang pagbisita namin dito. Hiling ko rin na maging 'partner' kami ng komunidad na ito sa mga susunod pang pagkakataon," Anderson said, as quoted in the same Facebook post.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with actress Bea Alonzo.

He was later romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes." At that time, both denied being more than friends.

Anderson acknowledged in a one-on-one interview with host Boy Abunda that was broadcast Friday that currently he is happy with Barretto.

Abunda asked Anderson if Barretto is currently a source of happiness for Anderson, to which the former "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate answered affirmatively.

“Very happy. It’s a yes,” said Anderson, who appeared to heave a sigh of relief.

Barretto has yet to speak up about the matter following Anderson’s revelation.

RELATED VIDEO