LOOK: Meryll Soriano reveals face of her baby with Joem Bascon

Actress Meryll Soriano has finally shared in public a closer look at her newborn child with partner Joem Bascon.

On Friday, Soriano posted a photo of her baby on Instagram, revealing the face of her second child for the first time.

Most of her earlier photo uploads just showed part of the face or side shots of her infant, whose name she has not shared yet.

The actress first shared an image with her newborn on New Year’s eve through a “family photo” that featured his eldest son, Elijah Palanca, Basco and her with the baby.

The post also confirmed rumors that the two have rekindled their romance after a decade since parting ways.

Soriano and Bascon were reunited for their 2019 movie "Culion."

In a separate post, Soriano described her pregnancy as “risky and difficult” as she is already 38. She acquired gestational diabetes during her sixth to seventh month of pregnancy, which meant she had to completely alter her diet, on top of her medical requirements.

She credited Bascon for helping stay the course, writing: “There are no words to explain the taking-care-of-me part. He’s the best.”

