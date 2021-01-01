Meryll Soriano reveals baby, rekindled romance with Joem Bascon

MANILA - Actress Meryll Soriano revealed her new baby and not-so-new love on New Year's Day.

On an Instagram post on New Year's day, Meryll posted a "family" picture with her son Elijah Palanca, a newborn baby, and actor Joem Bascon.

She hopes for everyone to "find peace, joy and love" for the new year."

This confirms rumors back in January that the two have rekindled their romance after a decade since parting ways. Both actors then evaded questions of them getting back together, as Bascon's ex, vlogger Crisha Uy went viral due to her emotional vlog.

Meryll and Joem were reunited for their 2019 movie "Culion."

