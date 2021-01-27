Meryll reveals baby with Joem took ‘planning and trying’

MANILA—Meryll Soriano shared on Wednesday that she and her partner, fellow actor Joem Bascon, had planned having a child.

On Instagram, Soriano shared a photo of her with Bascon, taken on the day they confirmed her pregnancy.

“When we found out we were parents after planning and trying. Voilà! What a happy day,” she captioned the photo.

Since revealing she has a newborn with Bascon on January 1, Soriano has belatedly been chronicling on social media her pregnancy journey.

Soriano described her pregnancy as “risky and difficult,” due to her age of 38. She acquired gestational diabetes during her sixth to seventh month of pregnancy, which meant she had to completely alter her diet, on top of her medical requirements.

“It was hard work and it was difficult and tiring most of the time,” she said, noting she also had to perform daily exercises. “But, again, my age is a factor. I did what was needed to be done.”

“Voila! I made it. I did it! I am so proud to have a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.”

She credited Bascon for helping stay the course, writing: “There are no words to explain the taking-care-of-me part. He’s the best.”

The couple’s rekindled romance — they were together for one year until 2010 — was beset with intrigues early this month, as Bascon’s girlfriend of eight years prior to Soriano, vlogger Crisha Uy, said she felt “betrayed all over again” when news of the newborn came out.

