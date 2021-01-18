'Sampal sa mukha': Crisha Uy reacts to ex BF Joem Bascon's rekindled romance

MANILA -- Vlogger Crisha Uy has opened up about her former boyfriend Joem Bascon's rekindled relationship with actress Meryll Soriano.

Last New Year's Day, Soriano surprised netizens when she revealed on Instagram her relationship with Bascon and posted photos with their baby.



Uy and Bascon were in a relationship for eights years before they parted ways in 2019.

In an emotional vlog back in January 2020, Uy revealed that she can't do anything if Bascon fell out of love.

After more than a year since they called off their engagement and then separated, Uy in her new vlog uploaded on Sunday, January 18, reacted to Bascon's new relationship and baby.

"Alam ko na 'yung totoo. Alam ko na ‘yung relationship nila their bundle of blessing long way before pa nung na-upload ‘yan,” said Uy, explaining that she and Bascon have the same set of friends who update her.

She also admitted feeling the pain and the anger of being betrayed and lied to by Bascon while she was reading the news article.

“Nagalit ako kasi bumalik ‘yung feelings ko na I was betrayed all over again. Iba pala ‘yung feeling na nakita mo versus kinuwento or chinika lang sa ’yo. Parang feeling ko kasi kailangan kong ilabas ‘yung naramdaman ko that day ‘yung galit ko, ‘yung sakit na ‘yun, kung ano mang naramdaman ko that day. But hindi dahil mahal ko pa siya kung hindi, you know -- kasi naka-move on na ako ‘eh. Ano lang finally, finally na-confirm ko na nagsinungaling talaga siya noon. That I was lied to,” she said.

"Kasi I gave them the benefit of the doubt eh before. Pero ‘yun na nga, sampal pala sa mukha nung nakita ko ‘yun. Sampal sa mukha na tama pala ‘yung hinala ko noon. Na finally girl -- confirmed!" Uy added.

She believes they are not really meant for each other.

"We were planning to get married saka na kami mag-family. Pero 'yun nga, I thank God na hindi natuloy 'yon kasi we are not really meant to be and God is good," she said.

“Naiyak ko na ‘yan noong 2019 pa. So 2021 na, so let’s move on," she added.



In the end of her vlog, Uy shared that honesty is the best thing she learned from her past relationship.



"I hope na tulungan niyo ako to close this chapter in my life. I guess the greatest takeaway sa lahat ng ito, including the recent, ang importance ng honesty. Dapast honesty shouldn't only be sa ligawan stage, during the relationship or in love kayo sa isa't isa. Dapat honest din kayo kahit sa failure sa relationship. I mean kahit sa breakup stage, kahit masakit. Kasi if may honesty, may maiiwan na respeto sa isa't isa," Uy said.

"Kaya ngayon ready na ako, open na ako, at ready na ako sa mga darating. I'm now wiser, clever," she added.



