WATCH: After ‘Probinsyano’ exit, Yassi Pressman returns to ‘Showtime’ as guest

MANILA — Nearly a month after her exit from the hit primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Yassi Pressman returned to television as a guest on “It’s Showtime” on Thursday.

Pressman, who has numerous times been a guest co-host of the noontime program, was a contestant this time in the hit “Hide and Sing” segment.

In the guessing game, Pressman was tasked to pick which among 3 veiled singers was the actual celebrity, based on their performances. She correctly picked music veteran Vina Morales.

Prior to the game, Pressman also showed her dance moves, as she took on the “Drop Roll” challenge popularized by “It’s Showtime.”

Pressman had been a daily fixture on national TV — and then on nightly online streams — for nearly 5 years, as Alyana in the long-running “Ang Probinsyano.” She exited the show in February, after her character, the wife of Coco Martin’s Cardo, died.

