‘Nabuking ako!’ Vina Morales’ voice is unmistakable in ‘Hide and Sing,’ her ABS-CBN comeback

Vina Morales’ ‘Hide and Sing’ guesting marked her first ABS-CBN appearance in a year. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — In perhaps the easiest edition of “Hide and Sing,” the hit “It’s Showtime” segment where viewers guess which among three obscured performers is the mystery celebrity, Vina Morales’ unmistakable voice formed an early consensus among the hosts and guest Yassi Pressman.

Even as Morales was accompanied by talented singers who impersonated her familiar voice, her solo performance at once convinced Pressman and the hosts that she is the actual celebrity.

Vhong Navarro, Morales’ long-time friend, had the bonus information of seeing the latter’s post earlier in the day — a TikTok clip taken inside one of the dressing rooms of “It’s Showtime.”

The consensus was easily reached: “Tagokanta No. 1” was Morales.

“Nabuking ako!” she said, after she and her impersonators unveiled themselves.

She then performed her popular version of “Pangako Sa ‘Yo.”

Morales’ guesting on “Hide and Sing” marked her return to ABS-CBN after a year. She was last seen in the afternoon drama “Sandugo,” which concluded in March 2020.

“Nakakatuwa naman at nakabalik ako dito. Matagal-tagal din,” she said.

Watch the entire segment below: