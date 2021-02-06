‘Kailangan nang wakasan’: Yassi Pressman says goodbye to ‘Probinsyano’ with touching poem

Coco Martin and Yassi Pressman were onscreen partners in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ for nearly five years. YouTube: Yassi Pressman

MANILA — Yassi Pressman expressed through a poem her emotional farewell to “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” a week after her well-loved character exited the long-running ABS-CBN program.

“Nagbago ang buhay ko noong pinasok ko ang mundong ‘to,” Pressman is heard saying in a video compiling her memorable scenes in the action-drama series, as well as behind-the-scenes photos with fellow cast members and crew, and their interactions with fans.

“Hindi lang siya basta trabaho na kinailangan kong gawin, bagkus naging parte na siya ng aking sistema, tumatak na siya sa isip ko, sa pagkatao ko.”

Pressman had been the lead actress of “Ang Probinsyano” for five years. Starting in 2016, Pressman portrayed the journalist Alyana, whose relationship with the hero cop Cardo, played by Coco Martin, transitioned from professional to personal.

Cardo and Alyana were eventually married and had a son, Ricky Boy, who died in a crossfire as terrorist forces sought to kill his father. Tragically, Alyana’s death happened the same way, this time at the hands of a Black Ops unit carrying out a shoot-to-kill order against Cardo.

In Pressman’s farewell video, the inclusion of Alyana’s death scene was followed by footage of her last taping day for the series.

Referring to her colleagues who became close friends over the years, Pressman said, “Kapag Kapamilya, Kapamilya.”

She went on to thank her home network ABS-CBN, “Ang Probinsyano” producer Dreamscape Entertainment, her talent agency under Viva Entertainment, as well as her co-stars.

“Dahil sa oportunidad na binigay ng mga taong ‘to, nagbago ang lahat pati ang buhay ng sariling pamilya ko. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit kami nagkaroon ng mas masayang buhay,” she said, as she paid tribute to her late father, whom she credited as her primary “inspiration” for working.

“Maraming salamat sa inyo, sa lahat ng mga nakasama ko sa lungkot at saya.”

Specifically addressing Martin, who is also one of the directors of “Ang Probinsyano,” Pressman said, “Maraming salamat sa ‘yo dahil ikaw ang nag-iisang Cardo sa buhay ni Alyana.”

“Mananatili ka pa ring parte ng buhay ko bilang matalik kong kaibigan. Kaya, Co, maraming salamat sa ‘yo, sa lahat ng tinulong at sa lahat ng tinuro mo,” she said.

Numerous times throughout her stint in “Ang Probinsyano,” Pressman was romantically linked with Martin. Both, however, have always maintained being only close friends.

“Ang hirap umpisahan lalo na’t alam kong kailangan nang wakasan,” Pressman said. “Kaya po sahuling pagkakataon, ito na — ako po si Alyana Arevalo-Dalisay. Pagkatapos ng limang taon, nagpapaalam.”

