Derek Ramsay on John Lloyd Cruz: ‘I mean no disrespect to him’

MANILA — Derek Ramsay said on Thursday that he does not intend to disrespect his former co-star John Lloyd Cruz, amid his new romance with the latter’s former partner Ellen Adarna, and apparent close relationship with Cruz and Adarna’s 2-year-old son, Elias.

Ramsay posted a video on Instagram showing him bonding with both Adarna and Elias, prompting comments from his followers mentioning Cruz.

Ramsay had also spent at least two out-of-town trips with Adarna and Elias, going by his recent social media updates.

“Why so insensitive naman [to] JLC’s (Cruz) feelings. Ramdam ko ‘yung pain niya as a father,” one follower commented.

Ramsay responded: “I mean no disrespect to him. I know he is a good father.”

Adarna similarly answered a comment from another follower expressing their “disappointment” with the new couple including Elias in their public posts. “How do you think JLC feels when he sees this with his son in it? I am completely and utterly disgusted,” a portion of the comment went.

The actress replied: “So everyone needs to adopt your values and beliefs just because you think it’s right? Because you think it’s disgusting? Have an open mind and open heart. That is what the world needs. Not your unsolicited advice... And let’s say I listen to you, what would it do for you? Believe what you want, just don’t impose them on others.”

Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna, and the latter’s son Elias, are seen on a ‘road trip’ in a selfie posted by the actor in February. Instagram: @ramsayderek07

Adarna and Cruz had a nearly two-year relationship, and became first-time parents during that period. They were first rumored to have separated in August 2019, but Adarna would only confirm the breakup months later in April 2020.

Ramsay and Adarna confirmed being a couple in late February, a month after the viral dinner party that first spurred rumors linking them. Prior, the pair had gone out on a “blind date,” according to Ramsay.

Adarna and Cruz remain in touch for their co-parenting setup for Elias, with the actress saying, in a January interview, that, “My son needs him as much as he needs me.”

Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz pose for a photo in September 2017. Instagram: @maria.elena.adarna

“I see their relationship and I see how happy my son is when he is around,” she said at the time.

Coincidentally, Ramsay and Cruz have another common former girlfriend in actress Angelica Panganiban. The “Love or Money” star was with Ramsay for 6 years until February 2012, and with Cruz for four years until March 2016.

Interestingly, onscreen, the two leading men were also rivals in love — in the 2007 modern classic “One More Chance.” In fact, their scene where Cruz’s character Popoy lashes out at Ramsay’s Mark circulated as a meme in January, shortly after reports of Ramsay’s brewing romance with Adarna.

