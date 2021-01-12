‘Poy, tama na!’ Janus del Prado shares meme inspired by Ellen-Derek photo

MANILA — Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz having a common romantic interest isn’t new, as fans of the modern classic “One More Chance” will remember.

That was onscreen, and now it appears to be happening a second time in real life, after photos of Ramsay with Cruz’s former girlfriend, actress Ellen Adarna, circulated on social media Monday.

Among those who drew the parallels was Janus del Prado, Ramsay and Cruz’s co-star in “One More Chance,” who even shared a meme inspired by the movie.

On Instagram, del Prado put together the circulating photo of Ramsay and Adarna, with an image from a scene in “One More Chance” where he is holding back Cruz.

In the movie, that scene saw Popoy (Cruz) lashing out at Mark (Ramsay) on the wrong assumption that he was Basha’s (Bea Alonzo) new boyfriend.

“Poy, tama na, tara na sa labas. Char,” went del Prado’s playful caption, with the peace sign emoji.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aside from their shared leading lady in Alonzo — and the apparent closeness between Adarna and Ramsay — the two actors have an actual common ex-girlfriend.

Actress Angelica Panganiban was Ramsay’s girlfriend for six years until 2012. Later that same year, Panganiban entered a new relationship with Cruz, which lasted nearly four years.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC