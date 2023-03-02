MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for the song "Bitaw" by Popper Bernadas and Regine Velasquez.

The black and white music video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

In his previous post, Bernadas could not believe that he was given an opportunity to record a single with Velasquez, his idol.

"Bitaw" was written by Bernadas with music by Jesper Mercado. It was arranged by Marlon Barnuevo with additional back-up vocals by Velasquez. The track is produced by Bernadas and A Team.

Bernadas, who was part of Team Sarah in the 2015 season of "The Voice of the Philippines," is also a theater actor and was part of the cast of the musical "Rak of Aegis."

Meanwhile, Velasquez just finished her concert "SOLO" last month.

