Regine Velasquez announces show dates of 'Solo' concert

MANILA — After joint concerts with fellow music icons, Regine Velasquez is finally set to stage a solo show with a live audience.

On Instagram, the veteran singer announced that her shows, aptly called “SOLO,” will happen on Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25 next year at the Circuit Performing Arts Theater.

The Asia’s Songbird added that tickets to the shows will be available to the public beginning Nov. 30.

Ticket prices range from P11,200 for the VIP with meet and greet, to P1,120 for upper box.

Velasquez’s shows at the Makati City venue will mark her first solo concert with a physical audience since the onset of the pandemic.

She staged “Freedom” as a digital concert in February 2021.

Her most recent live-venue concert is “Iconic” with Sharon Cuneta in June 2022 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

Prior to that, she staged “Unified” with Sarah Geronimo at the Araneta Coliseum in February 2020, a month before the first coronavirus lockdown.

FROM THE ARCHIVE