Poppert Bernadas pays tribute to mothers with new song

MANILA -- Former "The Voice of the Philippines" contestant Poppert Bernadas pays tribute to his late mom and to all mothers with his new single "Payakap Inay."

Bernardas himself wrote the song, which will be distributed by Star Music. Toto Sorioso arranged the song and was also credited for the song's music.

According to a statement released Wednesday, “Payakap Inay” is a nostalgic song about the power of a mother’s embrace. "It is a lullaby that brings back your longing for the comfort, relief and overall peace that comes from her loving arms -- the kind that you wish is never-ending."

Bernadas wrote the song three years after his mother’s passing. The singer put into words "how he desperately wanted to cuddle his mother and to temporarily escape the uncertainty and restlessness heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic."

In 2018, Bernadas held a birthday and benefit concert for the treatment and medication of his mother.

Bernadas, who was part of Team Sarah in the 2015 season of "The Voice of the Philippines" is also a theater actor and was part of the cast of the musical "Rak of Aegis."