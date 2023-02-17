Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Poppert Bernadas could not believe that he was given an opportunity to record a single with his idol Regine Velasquez.

Their single "Bitaw" has just been released, with its lyric video now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"LORD, Grabe ka!!! Never in my wildest dreams na maka collab ko ang nag-iisang Songbird," Bernadas wrote in his post on Instagram, with the hashtag #dreamsdocometrue.

"Bitaw" was written by Bernadas with music by Jesper Mercado. It was arranged by Marlon Barnuevo with additional back-up vocals by Velasquez. The track is produced by Bernadas and A Team.

Bernadas, who was part of Team Sarah in the 2015 season of "The Voice of the Philippines," is also a theater actor and was part of the cast of the musical "Rak of Aegis."

Meanwhile, Velasquez is gearing up for her concert "SOLO" on February 17, 18, 24 and 25 at the Circuit Performing Arts Theater.