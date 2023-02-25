Anetra. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

Anetra flaunted his Pinoy roots in the 200th episode "RuPaul's Drag Race" which aired on Saturday morning (Manila time).

In celebration of the 15th year of the show, the queens were tasked to showcase three looks on the runway based on: (1) RuPaul's race track look, (2) ball from a past season, and (3) look made of crystals.

Anetra put flags on his first look with the Philippine flag and his other heritages with a neon green suit. He went with a deconstructed look with the sugar ball on the show's fifth season and an elegant crystal gown for the final look.

"On this runway we're representing mom and dad on both arms. We have on my father's side, the Filipino and Japanese flag and on the left side we have the German side, the Puerto Rican side the zesty side. I feel very pride-pulent," he said in the voice over.

Earlier in the episode, Anetra talked about how his father has embraced him with his passion of drag and his identity.

"He and I had a rocky relationship when I was a kid but he actually ended up being my one of my greatest supporters now," the drag queen said.

"He ended up taking me in and he bought me my first sewing machine," he added.

He also impressed RuPaul with his jumpshot set during season 14 winner Willow Pill's talent show performance and gave him his first mini-challenge win.

He won a tip of $2,500 an now has a total of $7,500 dollars since his first win during the talent show.

Anetra got praise for his looks but it was Sasha Colby who won the maxi challenge with Salina EsTitties and Spice landing on the bottom.

They both performed a lip sync to "That's What I Want" by Lil Nas X with Spice going home in 9th place.

Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one win under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

