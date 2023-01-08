Pinay drag queen Anetra during the talent show of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. Screenshot

Pinay drag queen Anetra won the talent show of the 15th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in its double premiere episode that aired Saturday.

While fellow competitors Jax and Marcia Marcia Marcia got positive critiques, Anetra impressed the judges with her taekwondo stunts and her ballroom moves.

"You know, it was enough, the dancing and the taekwondo. I would have been impressed with that. And then, she changed the whole motherducking game," rotating judge Ross Matthews said.

"I want to come to her show, you know? I think if I saw that at a club or somewhere, I would pass out," guest judge Ariana Grande added.

"I’m [going to] say it, Anetra has quacked the code," RuPaul ended.

Anetra won the episode, getting a $5,000 cash prize. Fellow Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari was meanwhile safe and will also move on to next week's episode.

Loosey LaDuca got negative critiques while Irene Dubois and Amethyst landed in the bottom. The two battled it out to the tune of "7 rings" by Grande, with Amethyst winning the lipsync performance.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in its US edition.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva, who competed in the first and second season of "Drag Race Thailand," respectively.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

