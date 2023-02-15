Aura Mayari ends 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 journey

Photo from Aura Mayari

Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari has ended his journey in the 15th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

In the 7th episode of the show, Aura just came from a win in the girl group challenge and had his hopes up to win the competition.

The 11 remaining queens were tasked to play roles in an acting challenge in a sitcom setting. Aura missed the marked on the maxi challenge due to the lack of comedic timing and not understanding the references of the jokes.

Aura landed in the bottom two with Jax and they competed in a lipsync battle to "Sweetest Pie" by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion with the Filipino going home in 11th place.

Aura took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his fans and thanked them for their support.

"Love you all so much ... Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope to some, I was able to inspire, to make a difference. It’s just the beginning," he said.

Anetra is the remaining Filipino queen in the competition, who has one win under their belt.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

RELATED VIDEO: