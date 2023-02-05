Aura Mayari. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

MANILA -- Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari has won his first challenge in the 15th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in the latest episode which aired Saturday (Manila time).

In the sixth episode, the 12 remaining queens were tasked to write and choreograph a performance of songs based on old ladies with three different genres.

Aura impressed the judges with his stunts and sleek tie-dye runway inspired by Sandara Park's 2NE1 era. Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby got good critiques while Pinoy queen Anetra along with Jax and Robin Fierce got negative comments.

"Your performance was so good, I could not take my eyes off of you," Michelle Visage said during the judges' critiques. "You were fantastic tonight, who knew until tonight you had that kind of power and presence," RuPaul Charles added.

The drag queen could not contain his emotion and said: "I have a family at home that had gone through a lot in the past years and I'm just happy that I got to be here and I got to celebrate it at home and my dad is proud of me wherever he is."

Aura won the maxi challenge with Jax and Robin Fierce landing in the bottom two. They both performed a lip sync to "In Your Room" by The Bangles with the latter going home in 12th place.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

