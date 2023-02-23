'Drag Race' S15: Anetra gets first mini challenge win

Pinoy drag queen Anetra. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' YouTube channel.

Pinoy drag queen Anetra has won his first ever mini challenge in "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

In the sneak peek of the ninth episode, the 9 remaining queens were tasked to be photobomb iconic moments in the franchise to celebrate the show's 200th episode.

Anetra impressed RuPaul with his jumpshot set during season 14 winner Willow Pill's talent show performance.

He won a tip of $2,500 an now has a total of $7,500 dollars since his first win during the talent show.

Anetra survived the lipsync smackdown battle challenge in the last episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one wn under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

