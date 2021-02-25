‘Brotherly advice’: John Lloyd Cruz gives ‘protege’ Joshua Garcia a few reminders

MANILA -- In a rare moment, John Lloyd Cruz uploaded a photo of him with fellow actor Joshua Garcia, who has been touted by many as his successor.

In a post uploaded on Cruz’s Facebook page Monday, Cruz appeared to be imparting life lessons to the 23-year-old actor, reminding Garcia to always focus on his improvement.

“One day everything will fall into place just the way it should be. So until then, don’t focus too much on the confusion. Just focus on improvement and betterment,” said Cruz, who is noticeably starting to be active again in social media.

“Create a great life for yourself,” added Cruz, who is slowly returning to showbiz after a four-year break.

Netizens, on the other hand, gushed over the message of Cruz to Garcia which some of fans consider brotherly advice.

“Such a great words of motivation from you to Joshua. A very good Kuya,” one Facebook user commented.

Others could not help but compare the young actor to Cruz, saying he is the next “John Lloyd” of ABS-CBN.

Few fans also hoped for the two to appear together in either a movie or series in the future.

“Sana may movie kayo na magkasama tapos kasama si Bea,” a certain netizen said, referring to Bea Alonzo, Cruz's long-time screen partner.

Garcia recently shared the spotlight with his ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto in the music video of Moira Dela Torre's hit single “Paubaya.”

The former couple co-wrote their tearful dialogue in the nearly 12-minute clip along with dela Torre and her husband, Jason Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Cruz is excited to make movies again, he said in a one-on-one interview with Rachel Arenas, chair of the Movie and TV Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

