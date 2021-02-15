Did you know? Joshua, Julia co-wrote their dialogue in 'Paubaya' music video

MANILA -- Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia instantly landed in Twitter Philippines’ trending topics on Sunday night following the release of the music video of Moira dela Torre’s “Paubaya.”

Several netizens could not help but look back on the happy days of the former couple, with some of them saying they are still hoping that the two would get back together.

There were also others who said that the music video seemingly gave "closure" to their relationship.

Interestingly, based on the credits that rolled at the end of the video, Garcia and Barretto co-wrote their tearful dialogue in the nearly 12-minute clip along with dela Torre and her husband, Jason Hernandez.

In the music video, Garcia and Barretto play a couple who decide to get married.

On the day of their wedding, however, Barretto runs away, leaving Garcia at the altar. In the middle of the clip, the actress returns to the church where she finds a devastated Garcia alone.

The two then turn emotional as they talk about what went wrong in their relationship. While recognizing that they tried their best to make it work, the two tearfully acknowledge that maybe they are not really meant to be together.

After apologizing to each other, Garcia and Barretto forgive the other’s shortcomings before finally bidding goodbye.

Garcia and Barretto once formed the popular “JoshLia” tandem. The two co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016. They broke up in 2019 signaling the end of not only of their real-life relationship, but also their love team.

As of writing, dela Torre's hit music video has garnered close to 7 million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the music video of “Paubaya” below.