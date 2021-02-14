JoshLia trends as they reunite in teary music video of Moira's 'Paubaya'

MANILA - Exes Julia Barreto and Joshua Garcia shared the spotlight once again, this time in a music video of Moira Dela Torre's hit single Paubaya which was released Sunday.

The once popular “JoshLia” onscreen tandem, that broke up last year, seemingly gave "closure" to their relationship in the music video, which is nearly 12 minutes long.

The reunion became an instant trending topic on Twitter, bringing tears to their fans on Valentines' Day, with many expressing their sadness over the closure on a day which celebrates romantic love.

"Imagine how real and painful it was for Joshua while filming this mv. No need to internalize. True to life na kasi," a netizen said.

"The closure that JoshLia needs," another one said.

As of posting, Dela Torre's hit music video has garnered more than 460,000 views.