Anne Curtis appears in a teaser declaring, ‘She’s back,’ released on her birthday. Instagram: @annecurtissmith

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis stepped into spotlight, literally, in an explosive teaser indicating a comeback, with no less than her signature red microphone in hand.

“She’s back,” announced a portion of the minute-long video, which Curtis shared Thursday on her social media pages.

The black-and-white short, which sees Curtis dancing as the spotlight follows her, ends with the first and only glimpse of color, her red mic.

Curtis, a self-proclaimed “non-singer” who has nonetheless found success as a recording artist, has been using a red microphone for her major performances since at least 2014, when she staged “AnneKapal.”

“This is for everyone I LUV,” Curtis captioned the video, which coincided with her 37th birthday on February 17.

It was not immediately clear whether the teaser pertained to a specific project.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years, or since December 2019, when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.

In the noontime program’s live episode on Thursday, Curtis’ close friends and co-host Vice Ganda teased that she is indeed coming back soon, after the mainstays aired their birthday greetings for her.